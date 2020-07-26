The only certain thing for restaurants, in Omaha and elsewhere, is uncertainty

Jack and Mary’s restaurant, known for its fried chicken, occupies more than 8,000 square feet in a strip mall near 114th Street and West Dodge Road. It’s one of the larger dining rooms in Omaha.
Last year, the 45-year-old eatery averaged 2,200 diners per week, keeping more than 30 employees busy and putting all that space to good use, said owner Kip Oetter.
But these days, he faces the possibility of permanently closing as the coronavirus pandemic persists.
“With what’s going on now, I’m lucky if I have 200 people in the door each week,” he said. “We have a lot of square footage, and our lease is expensive.”
His revenue is down $400,000 from this time last year.
The demise of iconic Omaha restaurants such as the Flatiron Cafe and the 100-year-old Dundee Dell underlies the uncertainty and angst Oetter and his fellow restaurateurs face each day.
Nationwide, 60% of the restaurants that have shut down since March have closed permanently, according to a Yelp.com report released Wednesday. Roughly 26,000 restaurants were closed at some point, and almost 16,000 won’t reopen.
The uncertain climate raises a number of questions for restaurant operators: Will they have enough revenue to survive? How do they come up with new ways to lure customers? Can they maintain sanitation regimes that were always important but now are more strict and crucial than ever?
While nobody can definitively answer those questions, a few things have become apparent among industry insiders and restaurant owners: It won’t get better for some time; many of the changes that they’ve made, such as stricter sanitation and increased reliance on takeout, will remain after the coronavirus; and those who survive probably not only will be financially savvy but innovators as well.
Nebraska Restaurant Association Executive Director Zoe Olson is particularly worried.
“There is so much uncertainty in what’s happening daily. We are starting to see cases tick up again,” she said. “That is reducing consumer confidence. People are fearful.”
Dining rooms are drawing between 40% and 50% of capacity, Olson said.
“Crowds are terrible,” said Oetter of Jack and Mary’s.
Olson said she’s hearing that from her members as well.
“I haven’t heard of a restaurant yet that is serving at 100%, even if their dining rooms are fully open,” she said.
Some report numbers that are more encouraging. At Jerico’s, a 40-year-old steakhouse near 114th and West Dodge with a fully open dining room, crowds are 60% to 70% of what they were before the pandemic, said owner Chuck DiDonato.
Chef and owner Anthony Kueper of Dolce near 120th Street and West Maple Road says his fine-dining restaurant has been full on some weekdays and may experience its best July financially since he bought it three years ago, even though he still isn’t using all of his tables.
Though Gov. Pete Ricketts allowed restaurants to operate at full capacity starting June 22, a number of restaurants, including Dolce, continue to limit patrons and keep a 6-foot distance between tables.
Chef Cedric Fichepain, who operates the European restaurant Le Voltaire in west Omaha, does that and more. He applies the same art to his safety protocol that he does to his food.
He created a video for his website to let diners know what to expect: You sanitize your hands and take your temperature when you arrive. You must wear a mask while walking to your table and anytime you get up. Staffers wear masks as well. Pitchers on tables replace waiters refilling water glasses. Silverware and other items aren’t placed on tables until diners are seated.
It’s as much for his staff as it is for his customers, Fichepain said, and many patrons are pleased.
“We try to control exposure as much as possible,” he said. “Everything is reopening too fast.”
Other restaurants have similar routines, sans the thermometer.
Dolce now uses disposable paper menus and also puts menus online so people can browse them on their phones, making ordering totally touchless.
In addition to making it safer, Kueper said, it also makes it easier to update what’s offered. He thinks that he will keep using the paper and online menus after the pandemic is over.
But some restaurants are relaxing their mask policies.
Most staff members at Jerico’s indicated that they really didn’t like wearing masks because they were hot and diners were having trouble hearing them, DiDonato said.
So the restaurant discontinued them for the most part, with little pushback from patrons.
“The way I look at it, it’s the diner’s choice to assume the risk,” he said, though with the recent uptick of coronavirus cases in Douglas County, he’s rethinking his decision.
The Douglas County Health Department resumed restaurant inspections three weeks ago, said Joe Gaube, supervisor of food safety and compliance. Since then, eight inspectors have conducted between 100 and 120 site visits. Most restaurants they visited were following the state’s pandemic guidelines, Gaube said.
But he said he’s been getting multiple calls from people complaining that when they go out to eat, workers aren’t masked.
“They’re surprised that it’s only a recommendation and not mandatory. I tell them, ‘I encourage you to use your money as your power.’ You can voice your concerns to management, but the best way to show them you disagree is to eat elsewhere,” he said.
On Monday, the Douglas County Board of Health will consider imposing a mask requirement in Omaha and the rest of the county.
Some restaurants haven’t opened dining rooms at all, instead relying on takeout business to carry them through.
In some cases, the number of diners they’re seeing doesn’t justify adding the staff necessary for dine-in service.
“Our dining room is pretty small, so we decided it was too close for comfort,” said Tony Constantino, who, with his wife, owns Mangia Italiana near Interstate 680 and Irvington Road. He tentatively plans to reopen the dining room next month.
His business is down about 30%, but takeout has always accounted for 52% of his revenue. Catering, which has all but dried up, makes up another 30%. His eight-person patio is open for diners who don’t mind disposable plates, cups and utensils.
Because takeout is such a large part of his business, Constantino hasn’t had to try new ways to drum up business. In fact, he decided against launching a fried appetizer menu developed before the pandemic because fried foods don’t travel well.
But other chefs, such as Kitchen Table’s Colin Duggan, have supplemented their menus with “general store” items. In his case, house-made bread, tortillas, enchilada sauce and hummus.
Dario Schicke, who operates Avoli Osteria and Dario’s in Dundee, said he sold family meal kits with house-made pasta and sauces and cooked unusual entrees to use up surplus stock when he closed his dining rooms. At one point, his European bistro was offering banh mi sandwiches and tacos.
And now that the dining rooms are operating again, he created a new by-the-slice Roman pizza at Avoli that has proved popular.
Such things are good marketing strategies and add to the bottom line but usually don’t significantly make up for unprecedented lost revenue.
Duggan said he is doing only 30% to 40% of the business he saw before the pandemic.
Being downtown dealt him a double whammy, he said: His lunch business went away when office workers went home, and his hope for a good summer was quashed when the College World Series, the Olympic Swim Trials and the Major League Baseball draft were canceled.
Each chef, owner and industry insider knows that more restaurants will become coronavirus casualties, but most say they’re doing everything they can to stay afloat.
Duggan said he and his wife and co-owner, Jessica, haven’t seriously discussed closing. They live in the building where the restaurant is located.
“This is our dream. We are doing everything we can to stick with it,” he said. “We have to reinvent ourselves weekly, if not daily. We are trying to find ways to keep people busy and bring people in.”
They have also prepared meals for about 3,000 food-insecure Omahans over the past few months.
Many restaurant owners have participated in the Payroll Protection Program and are working with understanding landlords on rent breaks or delays.
Oetter, of Jack and Mary’s, said rent and utilities are more than $10,000 a month. He said he has been transparent with his landlord about his financial situation and plans to sit down with him in a couple of months to hash out a solution to keep the restaurant in its long-term space. He doesn’t have the liquid cash to move to a smaller location.
He has applied for a small business loan, something he finds frustrating because his family has owned Jack and Mary’s loan-free for 10 years.
“We didn’t make any bad business decisions,” he said. “We didn’t do anything wrong.”
Schicke said he has survived other notable crises, and vowed to survive this one, even though it could possibly be the toughest to overcome.
“I left Sarajevo because of war. We were in New York, in downtown Manhattan running our own business, on 9/11. This is a whole different (thing). You don’t see an end, don’t see how it’s gonna play out,” he said. “We are going to do whatever we can, but after that, it’s out of our control.”
Olson, of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, will do all she can as well. Prompted by a board member who is alarmed at the lack of masks when he dines out, she plans to facilitate discussions on masks among association members. She said that they are important to the recovery of the industry and that the industry is important to Nebraska.
“We can’t do this forever,” she said. “Restaurants are the second-largest employer in Nebraska and normally have (yearly) sales averaging $3.4 billion a year.”
No matter what you think about masks, she said, there’s a fair chance that they may be part of the solution.
“It behooves all of us who want to maintain our standard of living to do the simple thing: Wear a mask so we can get this thing down to where we can contain it and get on with our lives,” she said.
