The opportunity to help people in crisis drew captain to career with Omaha Fire Department

The 35-year-old mother of two credits her husband, Sam, who works for a car dealership, with keeping things running smoothly at their Bennington home during her 24-hour shifts. At work, she enjoys meeting the public and building relationships with people assisted by her fire crews.

“As a former teacher, I gravitate toward the kids,” Landholm said. “I enjoy showing them the community service side of the job.”

As a captain, she is responsible for her crew’s performance, safety and personnel issues. She welcomes the increased pressure of a captaincy because it comes with her goal of being in a leadership position.

“I believe in being what you hope for and (leadership) is an avenue that I wanted to pursue,” Landholm said. “I think that if I take anything from this achievement, it’s that there is opportunity within the fire department (for women). I hope it’s empowering for young girls to see that you can be a success in this career.”

The Omaha Fire Department has 37 women, including Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman, among a staff of approximately 670. Landholm is one of only three female captains and the only one working in fire suppression. Paramedic Shift Supervisor Wendy Brown also is in a leadership role.