The opportunity to help people in crisis drew captain to career with Omaha Fire Department

Omaha Fire Capt. Danielle Landholm grew up believing that there could be no better job choice for her than a career saving lives.
“To be a constant in the chaos of people’s most critical times is something that I really like,” Landholm said Monday. “I always wanted to be in the fire service because I grew up watching my dad.”
Landholm’s father, Bob Rayman, has spent 33 years with the Bennington Fire Department. Last week, his daughter became the first woman in 12 years to be elevated to the rank of captain in the Omaha Fire Department.
“I am very proud because she’s getting paid for doing a job that she loves and that means a lot to me,” Rayman said. “Somewhere along the way she picked up the idea of wanting to help people, and that’s been the driving force behind her success.”
Before earning her firefighter’s badge, the Wayne State College graduate taught music for two years in the Millard school district. She loved connecting with students but worked with a trainer to toughen up for the rigors of the 17-week Omaha Fire Academy.
“When I was hired in 2012, it was very surreal,” Landholm said. “I just remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that I’m about to do this.’”
Two years later, Landholm received her paramedic certification. She works out of the fire station near 107th and Pacific Streets.
The 35-year-old mother of two credits her husband, Sam, who works for a car dealership, with keeping things running smoothly at their Bennington home during her 24-hour shifts. At work, she enjoys meeting the public and building relationships with people assisted by her fire crews.
“As a former teacher, I gravitate toward the kids,” Landholm said. “I enjoy showing them the community service side of the job.”
As a captain, she is responsible for her crew’s performance, safety and personnel issues. She welcomes the increased pressure of a captaincy because it comes with her goal of being in a leadership position.
“I believe in being what you hope for and (leadership) is an avenue that I wanted to pursue,” Landholm said. “I think that if I take anything from this achievement, it’s that there is opportunity within the fire department (for women). I hope it’s empowering for young girls to see that you can be a success in this career.”
The Omaha Fire Department has 37 women, including Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman, among a staff of approximately 670. Landholm is one of only three female captains and the only one working in fire suppression. Paramedic Shift Supervisor Wendy Brown also is in a leadership role.
“I do see a lot of opportunities for women to be a success in the fire service, and you don’t have to look any farther than Chief Bossman for a primary example,” she said. “Your limitations are only what you settle for.”
