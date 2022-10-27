The poster child for EPA's new policy on lead poisoning? Omaha

The federal government on Thursday announced an aggressive, more holistic effort to battle lead poisoning, with officials highlighting Omaha as a community where there is deep need but also where hard work and innovative solutions have made a difference.

"Lead has been such a pervasive source of contamination in our society," said Carlton Waterhouse, the deputy assistant administrator of the office that oversees the federal Superfund program at the Environmental Protection Agency.

"This approach is what is necessary to make the next level of progress," he said.

Waterhouse will be in Omaha on Friday to call attention to the initiative and to spotlight the agency's collaboration with the city and Douglas County.

The EPA is awarding the Douglas County Health Department $12 million to continue its public health efforts in reducing lead risks. The agency also is finalizing an agreement to continue funding lead programs run by the City of Omaha.

Under its new approach, the EPA will leverage the authority and resources of all of its departments in an intensified focus on lead, Waterhouse said.

As part of this effort, it works proactively to identify communities where lead is an acute problem. And it will work more collaboratively with other agencies.

Lack of coordination among federal agencies was a barrier to addressing lead poisoning in Omaha. And too often, as was the case in Omaha, children have been the "canaries in the coal mine," with problems discovered only after significant numbers of children test high.

Because lead has been so heavily used by society, it can be found throughout the environment, either as a pollutant or embedded in an item of everyday life.

Omaha has had it all: historic air pollution by lead-related industry; a large stock of older homes with lead paint; lead pipes in some household water lines; and ethnic populations where household or cultural items have high concentrations of lead.

Like so many communities, these problems have been concentrated in Omaha's lowest income neighborhoods.

"Omaha is a place where this strategy would make a difference," Waterhouse said.

But Omaha's significant problems also have led to significant investment, especially by the EPA.

About 20 years ago, the EPA made Omaha one of its top priorities nationally after thousands of yards were found to be lead-contaminated. The problem was discovered after local leaders asked the agency to investigate concerns about children being lead-poisoned.

The EPA and companies the agency said were responsible for the problem spent more than $500 million on the cleanup.

During that effort, Omaha became the first community in the nation in which the EPA paired yard cleanup with remediation of lead paint on homes.

That was done because of intense community criticism. Some community members said that the agency's focus on yards was misplaced and that deteriorating lead paint on homes was the real problem. Furthermore, they noted that a cleaned yard could be recontaminated by paint flaking off the house.

EPA had countered that it lacked the authority to tackle housing problems — those were the purview of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In the end, the EPA developed a work-around and remediated exterior paint on some homes.

Waterhouse said he is working toward greater collaboration between EPA and HUD.

The effort announced Thursday includes a major boost in spending to replace lead water pipes.

Properties built before 1940 are those most likely to have lead service lines, and the Metropolitan Utilities District says there are about 16,000 to 17,000 such properties in its territory. Service lines are the responsibility of the property owner.

Those property owners can reduce their exposure to lead by letting the faucet run a few minutes each morning to clear out stagnant water. And they can request a free water test from MUD.

MUD says none of the lines it owns contain lead.