The Right Honourable Fallowmew Furrbottom, Lord of Tunafields, needs a home in Omaha

Catty McCatface is looking for a home.

And so is Pizza, a fellow feline.

Boaty McBoatface — a dog this time — also needs a forever family.

The Nebraska Humane Society hopes the new monikers, which came about thanks to a fundraiser, help adoptable animals find a home quicker.

The fundraiser, which is running now through the weekend, lets the public name a shelter pet for a $25 donation. People submit the name and what type of animal should get the name.

Other suggestions that have rolled in include cat names such as Ham Sandwich and Meat Mop, and Adam Sandler as a name for a lizard.

Shelter animals — dogs, cats and critters — typically are named by shelter staff, but if an animal comes to the shelter already named, staff members typically stick with it.

Names are limited to 20 characters.