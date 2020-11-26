The road back for flood victims in King Lake has been filled with kind-hearted volunteers

Pam Bush has been back in her home at King Lake for a few months, but she continues to marvel at the changes.

Walls were opened up. What was once a bedroom is now the kitchen. She’s slowly acquiring furniture.

“I’m still getting used to it,” she said. “I can’t believe this is my house.”

The March floods of 2019 sent 2½ feet of water from the Elkhorn River pouring into her home and almost every other residence at King Lake near Valley. She and her dogs had to be rescued by airboat.

Twenty-five years of memories and precious items from her deceased husband and parents were ruined. She spent 19 months in a trailer, then an apartment and then back in the trailer.

Insurance money paid off her mortgage and financed a used car, but there was little left to start over.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to try to rebuild,” Bush said. “It was devastating. It was horrible.”

That’s when The King’s Garden ministry and the Douglas County Long-Term Recovery Group entered the picture. They’ve been working for months to help repair the 101-102 houses that were flooded at King Lake.