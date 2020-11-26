The road back for flood victims in King Lake has been filled with kind-hearted volunteers

Pam Bush has been back in her home at King Lake for a few months, but she continues to marvel at the changes.
Walls were opened up. What was once a bedroom is now the kitchen. She’s slowly acquiring furniture.
“I’m still getting used to it,” she said. “I can’t believe this is my house.”
The March floods of 2019 sent 2½ feet of water from the Elkhorn River pouring into her home and almost every other residence at King Lake near Valley. She and her dogs had to be rescued by airboat.
Twenty-five years of memories and precious items from her deceased husband and parents were ruined. She spent 19 months in a trailer, then an apartment and then back in the trailer.
Insurance money paid off her mortgage and financed a used car, but there was little left to start over.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to try to rebuild,” Bush said. “It was devastating. It was horrible.”
That’s when The King’s Garden ministry and the Douglas County Long-Term Recovery Group entered the picture. They’ve been working for months to help repair the 101-102 houses that were flooded at King Lake.
Most needed major repairs, said Cyndi Borden, a board member and vice chair of the recovery group for The King’s Garden’s.
“We first helped the ones living in a camper next to the house and who didn’t have a roof over their head,” she said. “It’s not an easy process, but we do it.”
Borden said they have about a third of the houses to go. A few campers remain, but those have been winterized.
The coronavirus scared away many of their volunteers, but they still have a steady group that arrives every week to help.
“It slowed us way down,” she said. “Work didn’t grind to a halt, but it (decrease in volunteers) makes it very hard to get a significant amount of work done.”
Bush said she’s thankful for everything they’ve accomplished. She works full-time, and doing the repairs while coming up with all of the funding would have stretched the process many, many more months.
“They were a godsend,” she said. “These guys, they came in and completely gutted everything and redid it all. It was so devastating, but it’s a whole new beginning. It’s wonderful.”
