The wait is over. Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall is now open to the public

Laughter drifted across the Gene Leahy Mall's expansive green lawn as a crowd of children raced toward the park's bright orange climbing structures.

North of the lawn, a couple walked through the park's sculpture garden, taking in the public artwork.

And at the park's far west end, a group of Omaha officials and community members gathered around the reflection pool of a 26-foot sculpture.

It was a scene more than three years in the making.

Omaha's iconic downtown park reopened to the public Friday with a ribbon cutting to mark the occasion.

"Great cities have great parks, and this undeniably is a great park," Mayor Jean Stothert said before the ribbon cutting.

The overhaul of Gene Leahy and two other parks began with the formation of the fundraising nonprofit Downtown Riverfront Trust. The trust is headed by Ken Stinson, chairman emeritus of Peter Kiewit Corp., and Mogens Bay of Valmont Industries.

Construction on Gene Leahy started in March 2019. Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are in earlier stages of renovation and expected to reopen in 2023.

Including a city contribution of $50 million, the Downtown Riverfront Trust raised about $400 million for the three-park project.

The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) has overseen daily operations since the project broke ground and that will manage the park.

Stinson said that the finished park far exceeds the original vision of the space when he and Bay began developing design concepts about 5 ½ years ago.

"It's clear to us that the reality has far surpassed whatever we could have visualized at that time," Stinson said. "This new park complex is really a masterpiece of architecture and engineering and construction."

Community stakeholders hope the space will be a catalyst for redevelopment and investment in the city's urban core. Stinson and Bay estimate that the Riverfront overhaul could have a $10 billion impact on future developments over the next 30 years.

"What will be created here is nearly an 80-acre canvas and a catalyst for further development around it," Bay said.

Ultimately, the park is a place for people to gather, a feature that was evidenced by a brief protest during Friday's ribbon cutting ceremony.

A group of about 10 abortion-rights protesters briefly walked through the crowd that had gathered for the ribbon cutting with signs.

The demonstration came one week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion across the U.S. The court's decision enables individual states to set abortion regulations and limitations. In Nebraska, abortion remains legal up to 20 weeks after fertilization.

"We thought maybe our message could be further portrayed here at the ribbon cutting. More so than just a side-of-the road protest," said Shayla, a protester who declined to share her last name.

As the crowd of city and Riverfront officials and the small group of protesters cleared out Friday morning, lines of park visitors began to form at a row of food trucks parked along 13th Street.

Blankets were placed on the green lawn that stretched to the Riverfront Pavilion, which was set to host Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist Kristin Chenoweth for the opening celebration concert at 8 p.m. — the first performance of a weekend filled with shows and celebratory festivities.

The wait is over. Gene Leahy Mall is open and ready for Omaha.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.