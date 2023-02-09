The park-like setting is what sold the Bucklins on the home near 126th and Pacific Streets.

Mature pin oaks, maples, cottonwoods and conifers surrounded the home that sits on nearly an acre of land, said Jon Bucklin. Sure there was a high voltage power line bisecting the property, but it was high above and hadn't impeded the health of the trees in the decades prior to when they purchased the property eight years ago, he said.

So Bucklin said he was stunned this week when workers from the Omaha Public Power District told him that 20 of his trees would be cut down within the next two weeks. With those trees will be hawks, squirrels and birds who nest there, along with the treehouse he just built for his sons.

"We're just devastated," he said. "No one told us when we bought this house that it was a possibility. Had I known this, I would have not bought this property."

Jodi Baker, a spokeswoman for OPPD, said the utility is upgrading the transmission line to improve electric reliability and to meet growing demand in the metro area. She likened the 161-kilovolt line to a highway that provides a crucial connection between power plants and the substations that send power to individual customers.

The transmission line dates to the 1950s and about three miles, from 108th and Blondo Streets to 123rd and Pacific Streets, are being replaced at a cost of $8 million to $10 million. All trees over 10-feet tall will be removed, if the trunk is within the 100-foot wide easement, she said.

"When this transmission line was originally built, it was in open spaces on the western edge of Omaha," she said. "As the city grew, neighborhoods and other developments formed around the line."

Bucklin expects the loss of trees to cost him more than $100,000 in property value, but that's not the worst of it, he said. Adding insult to injury is that his home's valuation increased $200,000 over the last year, to $612,700. This means he'll have to persuade Douglas County tax officials to lower its value.

Bucklin said there should be greater disclosures by real estate agents, title companies and OPPD about what easements across a property mean. And he said his family should have gotten better advance notice from OPPD. He said the family didn't know about the tree removal until this week, when OPPD started taking down trees in their neighborhood.

"As they were talking to me, I could hear the chain saws down the street, and they said 'That's us.'"

Baker said the utility made multiple attempts to reach property owners along the line, calling, knocking on doors and leaving flyers. She said the utility was able to reach everyone by mid-January.

Bucklin said the only contact the family received was about two weeks ago when someone from OPPD called to say they'd be marking the property. That didn't raise a red flag, he said, because the family is used to markings being made along the easement.

The loss of the trees will change his property so much he said he'd like the utility to buy his home.

"If they're going to claim this ground that I have been maintaining and paying taxes on, they should buy my house for fair market value, it's going to devastate my property value."

Baker said OPPD compensates property owners for collateral damage, such as a replacing sod or fixing a damaged fence. It also will plant ornamental shrubs and trees to replace those that are cut down. But it has legal authority over the land beneath the lines and on either side of it.

"We greatly empathize with property owners and realize that trees bring aesthetic, environmental and emotional value to them," she said. "We must remove trees within the transmission easement for the safety of our customers and employees, as well as for reliability of the electric system ... We would not provide compensation for perceived property value losses. However, OPPD will make any repairs that may be necessary after work is completed."

Trees and power lines simply don't mix, she said.

"We want to really stress the importance of planting the right tree in the right location," she said "Trees and power lines don’t mix. When they collide, it not only causes power outages, it can also be downright dangerous."

The final insult, Bucklin and his family's electric bill will go up this summer.

"They're servicing their own wallet," he said. "These shade trees are significant. The sun is going to pound the front side of my house."

