Third suspected monkeypox case identified in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday identified the county's third suspected case of monkeypox.

The health department started contract tracing Friday and wasn't sure yet if the individual was a known contact to a confirmed case, according to a news release. The individual was receiving outpatient care and helping with contact investigation. The health department did not release additional information about the individual and said it will contact anyone who has potentially been exposed.

Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with the rash, scabs or bodily fluids of an infected person or through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

It is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but is milder than smallpox. Monkeypox sometimes starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. The incubation period for monkeypox usually is seven to 14 days but can range from five days to three weeks.

Anyone who is exhibiting monkeypox symptoms, which include a characteristic rash that looks like pimples or blisters, should contact their health care provider, the health department said.

The three confirmed cases in Douglas County have come in a span of about three weeks. The health department said it believes the risk to the public remains low.

As of Friday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,814 confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S. Based on the CDC numbers, the three cases in Douglas County account for all of Nebraska's reported cases statewide.

The CDC noted that many individuals affected in the current global outbreaks are gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness.

For more information, visit the CDC website or call the Douglas County Health Department information line at 402-444-3400.