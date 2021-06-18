'This is a big deal': Omaha celebrates Juneteenth with inaugural Freedom Festival

Amid a backdrop of live music, food and guided tours of the Malcolm X Foundation, the festival gave attendees a reason to celebrate a day that traces its roots back to June 19, 1865, when Union troops brought news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved people in Texas. That came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the proclamation.

Although the day has been celebrated by some Black Americans for decades, it only recently gained widespread recognition across the country.

“This is a big deal,” Sharon Beverly, 69, said of the newly minted holiday as she took in the festival along with 63-year-old Jane Newman, both of Omaha. “We weren’t educated on a lot of Black history information that is coming up just now. Juneteenth was nowhere to be found in our schoolbooks.”

Having grown up playing hockey, Anthony Ashby is used to standing out as a Black man in a sport overwhelmingly populated by White players.

“You know racism exists. But a lot of times it’s not really in your face,” the 32-year-old said. “When certain things happen, you can’t really be sure if it’s racism or if the person is just a jerk. That’s kind of the thing that always weighs in the back of your mind. … It makes you think twice perhaps more than other people who aren’t Black.”