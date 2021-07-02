'This is America,' city councilman says of complaints about zero-waste property in Millard

“This is a residential community and they are doing farming in a residential area,” she said. “If they would put it in their own backyard and fence it it might look OK. That isn’t the case here.’’

Another longtime Stony Brook resident, Fred Totten, said the property trashes the entire area as it is one of the first you see when you drive into the subdivision. He also said people have "washers and dryers" so the family's clothes don’t need to hang outside on a line. He thinks properties will be devalued.

“We used to have, up until the pandemic, people get awards for having the best-kept yards and the best-kept houses,” he said. “I would not put hers or him up for an award.”

Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said Stony Brook has always had a great reputation for people taking care of their property. But she feels that is changing.

She’s so upset about the items in Rye-Craft’s yard, that she now drives home a different way. She said the two couples who live in the home are probably "lovely people," but they should put their coop, clothes line and raised beds in their backyard rather than where everyone can see them.

Rye-Craft said they hope to add a fence around the property when the cost of lumber goes down.