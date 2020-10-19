'This is our only hope': Family of girl who disappeared on Platte River plans another search

The search continued. So many volunteers came to assist that some were turned away. Days stretched on, then weeks, then months.

Taries’ parents, Latressa and Teablo Price, haven’t stopped looking. With the help of volunteers, including a group from Nighthawk Search and Rescue Services (a nonprofit affiliated with KNRW Community Radio in Kearney) and a team of search-and-rescue divers with the group Adventure with Purpose, they have planned an extensive search effort for Oct. 27 and 28.

“It’s getting cold outside, we’re already over 131 days since she went missing,” Latressa Price said. “I just feel like this is our only hope, this is our only chance if she’s in the water to bring her out.”

Search organizers are seeking donations, including adult life jackets, water, food and coolers. Donations can be dropped off at the Montclair Community Center at 2304 S. 135th Ave. in Omaha.

They’re also seeking volunteers able to assist with a ground search and airboat owners willing to search the water.

The search will begin at 9 a.m. on the Platte River across from Schramm Park, which is about 9 miles south of Gretna.

Latressa Price said questions on volunteering or donations can be directed to Marcus Ditchman of Nighthawk Search and Rescue at knrwradio@charter.net.

