'This is ridiculous': Some Omahans vexed by city's windstorm response

Stothert, who was criticized for attending the U.S. Senior Open last weekend, signed off on an emergency declaration through Douglas County on Wednesday.

Still, some residents said they felt like the initial message from the city was: You're on your own.

“We don’t ask the city for very much,” said Michelle Jackson-Triplett, president of the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association. “It felt like they kind of blew us off as ‘well, you'll have to figure out how to help yourselves. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps.' There were no bootstraps to pull. We had no boots.”

Even amid the frustration, Omahans did rally to help one another.

Trent Hulett, owner of Precision Turf Omaha LLC, parked a dump trailer in his northwest Omaha driveway for people to dispose of debris so they could avoid long lines that developed at the city's drop-off sites earlier in the week. Hulett didn't refuse payment offers, but he also didn't require them.

“I didn't give anybody a set price, just whatever they thought was fair or reasonable. And then, if they couldn't pay at all, that didn't bother me,” he said. “I’m just here to help people out, get the debris out of their yard for them.”