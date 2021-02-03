This time, Nebraska Humane Society rescues the cat owner, too

She called the Humane Society's field director, Kelli Brown, and they went to the grocery store. With their own money, they bought canned foods, soups and other things that could be easily prepared. But when they returned in the snowy conditions, they needed help to get everything inside the North Omaha home.

So they asked Humane Society Officer Greg Williams to come over to shovel the foot of snow that still surrounded the house.

Binau has followed up by making calls to several social service agencies, trying to find the best place to help. Someone from Salvation Army Emergency Support was to visit later this week. Together Inc. also can help. A local pantry has inquired about making food deliveries.

A post on Facebook has generated several queries, wondering what was going to happen. Others offered donations.

“We’re going to work through all of that and try to make sure she gets any help she needs,’’ Humane Society spokesman Pam Wiese said. “We’re not just about the pets, we’re about pets and owners as well.’’

Binau said when people don’t have the resources to feed their pet, they think that is the end of the road and that the cat or dog has to be relinquished. She said that’s not the case.