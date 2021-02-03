This time, Nebraska Humane Society rescues the cat owner, too

The letter came in to the Nebraska Humane Society pet-licensing department.
Emergency, the woman wrote. Please help.
“She wanted us to pick up her cat because she couldn’t provide food for it,’’ said Misty Binau, a field investigator in animal control.
But she also included a $19.25 check to cover her cat’s licensing fees.
Cindy Doerr, in the licensing department, contacted animal control, asking them to do a welfare check. When Binau arrived with food and cat litter for the senior tabby, she discovered the situation was even more dire.
“She had me come into the kitchen, and she didn’t have any food in there,’’ Binau said. “She had lost her phone — it had broke. She doesn’t have a car, and her daughter had passed away a few weeks ago.’’
Once her cat food had run out, the woman had started sharing what little she had left of her own food with her longtime furry companion.
When Binau asked what she could do to help, the woman said she could use some food items that would last a long time. The woman had no way to get to the grocery store.
“I realized it was really a desperate situation at that point,’’ Binau said. “I said, 'Give me a few hours.' ’’
She called the Humane Society's field director, Kelli Brown, and they went to the grocery store. With their own money, they bought canned foods, soups and other things that could be easily prepared. But when they returned in the snowy conditions, they needed help to get everything inside the North Omaha home.
So they asked Humane Society Officer Greg Williams to come over to shovel the foot of snow that still surrounded the house.
Binau has followed up by making calls to several social service agencies, trying to find the best place to help. Someone from Salvation Army Emergency Support was to visit later this week. Together Inc. also can help. A local pantry has inquired about making food deliveries.
A post on Facebook has generated several queries, wondering what was going to happen. Others offered donations.
“We’re going to work through all of that and try to make sure she gets any help she needs,’’ Humane Society spokesman Pam Wiese said. “We’re not just about the pets, we’re about pets and owners as well.’’
Binau said when people don’t have the resources to feed their pet, they think that is the end of the road and that the cat or dog has to be relinquished. She said that’s not the case.
The Humane Society has programs for people who are struggling financially. Grants can help pay licensing fees for seniors in need, which is what happened with this woman. Her uncashed check was returned to her.
Every Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Humane Society gives out free dog and cat food in the parking lot of the spay and neuter clinic on the campus near 88th and Fort Streets. Senior citizens in the Meals on Wheels programs also can get food through the Nebraska Humane Society's Animeals program.
People who wanted to help the woman and her cat can donate to the Humane Society to help others who may be in the same situation.
Binau said she has run into many other people needing help in her years with the Humane Society, but she said it was her first trip to the grocery store for the person involved. She and her co-workers have talked a lot about what can be done.
“It’s not something we can walk away from,’’ she said. “I’m still going to go to check up on her and see how she is doing to make sure nobody falls through the cracks.’’
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh