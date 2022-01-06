Those at Omaha Jan. 6 vigil say defending democracy 'should transcend party'

The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has confounded and troubled many Americans. After all, how does a peaceful person respond?

That was very much on 80-year-old Elizabeth Boyer's mind Thursday as she attended a vigil in Omaha in defense of democracy.

"I want peace," said Boyer, of Omaha. "I don't know what to do but attend something like this. And write my congressmen."

A lifelong Nebraskan who grew up a Republican, Boyer said she left the party more than 10 years ago because, in her view, it had abandoned everyday Americans and those who ran small businesses.

The candlelight vigil, held at the College of St. Mary, was designed to be nonpartisan. No political signs were allowed.

"We are praying in hope for the continuation of democracy," Sister Maryanne Stevens, president of the college, told the about 50 people gathered in the Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse. "It is simply not a foregone conclusion that our democracy will continue."

The vigil was one of about 300 held nationally on Thursday, said Kristin Mattson, the faculty member who helped organize the event.