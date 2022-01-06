Those at Omaha Jan. 6 vigil say defending democracy 'should transcend party'

The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has confounded and troubled many Americans. After all, how does a peaceful person respond?
That was very much on 80-year-old Elizabeth Boyer's mind Thursday as she attended a vigil in Omaha in defense of democracy.
"I want peace," said Boyer, of Omaha. "I don't know what to do but attend something like this. And write my congressmen."
A lifelong Nebraskan who grew up a Republican, Boyer said she left the party more than 10 years ago because, in her view, it had abandoned everyday Americans and those who ran small businesses.
The candlelight vigil, held at the College of St. Mary, was designed to be nonpartisan. No political signs were allowed.
"We are praying in hope for the continuation of democracy," Sister Maryanne Stevens, president of the college, told the about 50 people gathered in the Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse. "It is simply not a foregone conclusion that our democracy will continue."
The vigil was one of about 300 held nationally on Thursday, said Kristin Mattson, the faculty member who helped organize the event.
"Coming together and ... saying it can't happen again is an important action for a community to take," she said.
The college partnered with Black Votes Matter, Civic Nebraska, Sisters of Mercy and the Women’s Fund of Omaha to host the event.
"All of us believe that defending democracy is not a red or blue issue," Mattson said. "It should transcend party."
Speaker Heather Engdahl, voting rights field manager for Civic Nebraska, provided statistics from the Brennan Center for Justice that she said illustrate efforts to keep people from the polls:
» Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 7, 2021, at least 19 states passed 34 laws restricting access to voting.
» More than 440 bills to restrict voting access were introduced in 49 states last year.
Another speaker, Preston Love Jr., who launched Omaha's Black Votes Matter organization, said the insurrection was the pinnacle of a long-running effort to block access to the ballot box.
The landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act has been progressively weakened for about a decade, Love said before the event. He noted the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ended federal oversight of voting laws in states and local jurisdictions with a history of disenfranchising people. Since then, a number of states and counties have taken steps that restrict access to voting.
"The only way to save America, to save democracy, is for all of us to be agents of truth," Love said. "Truth will protect democracy."
Jo Giles, executive director of the Women's Fund, reminded those in attendance that democracy is about more than national elected office.
"Voting isn’t just about choosing who represents us in the White House," she said. "It's about determining who we want to lead our local communities, school boards, city government. ... We need to commit to voting in every election."