Thousands attend Ralston's Fourth of July parade, which honored essential workers

After a year off, thousands of people turned out to Ralston’s Main Street for the city’s annual Independence Day parade.

2021 marks the 61st year of the parade, although the celebration has been held since the 1940s. Other events for the day included the Optimists fun run/walk, the fire department water fights and the fireworks show.

For the first time, the parade was broadcast live through a partnership with the Ralston Chamber of Commerce and News Channel Nebraska.

One of the parade sponsors, Meridian Clinical Research, has been heavily involved in COVID-19 vaccine studies throughout the pandemic. In honor of some of the heroes of the last year, the central theme of the parade was essential workers.

All of the parade grand marshals were essential workers

nominated by members of the community.

Tiffany Knowles, a nurse at Nebraska Medicine, was one of those honored. Knowles lost her father-in-law to COVID-19 in October. Shortly after his passing, she also got sick with the virus. While she was out of work, she started selling homemade masks.