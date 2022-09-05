Thousands celebrate Labor Day in downtown Omaha with annual parade

On every other day of the year, firefighters, plumbers, postal carriers, electricians and many more work in the background.

On Labor Day, they each got their day in the sun in downtown Omaha.

Thousands of people lined the mile-long parade route that came on the final day of SeptemberFest, Omaha’s annual Labor Day celebration since 1977. For more than an hour, they were treated to a spectacle that included candy, marching bands, floats and large inflatable cartoon characters.

For many who marched in the parade, the sense of pride crossed generational lines.

As Phil Huse got ready to march in the parade with his son and nephew and fellow members of the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, Huse recalled how, dating back to his father, his family has been involved with the IBEW for more than 50 years.

“It’s always been part of what we do,” he said. “It’s been a huge difference in my life and my career. I make better money. I make better benefits. They take care of me.”

The spirit of unity was prevalent among the parade marchers.

Nick Messick, a member of the Steamfitters and Plumbers Local Union 464, said unions represent “a standard of excellence.”

“They not only benefit the members but they benefit the community as well,” he said.

A few paces away under the Interstate 480 bridge, Trevor Towey, president of the 650-member Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association, described Labor Day as his favorite holiday as it presents an opportunity for members to get together and celebrate the accomplishments of organized labor.

“The unions support all of the things that help the middle class and working families,” he said, citing unions pushing for better working conditions and living wages for its members. “The middle class is what really moves our economy.”

Both Huse and Towey said they’ve noticed more support for unions in recent years. Towey credits that greater support to the sacrifices essential workers made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just think of the things we went through the last couple of years with the pandemic,” he said. “Essential workers kept everything in line and everything moving. Everybody here is an essential worker. That’s something that should be celebrated.”

The impact of unions was indeed celebrated by at least some attendees. As Brittany Weeda watched the parade with her husband, Brian, and their young son, Gage, she expressed appreciation for the awareness the parade brought to organized labor efforts.

Plus, she said, “It’s a good event to get people together.”