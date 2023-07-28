Thousands of people came from near and far to celebrate the place they call home at the Native Omaha Days Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

The parade made its way down North 30th Street on Saturday morning as part of the 24th biennial Native Omaha Days.

People of all ages lined up from Lake Street to Sprague Street to watch more than two hours worth of parade entries.

A crowd favorite were the several drill teams that paused frequently along the route to perform. The crowd also cheered on groups from Black fraternities and sororities who performed stepping routines.

Other entries included local businesses, churches and organizations and elected officials, including Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas.

The grand marshals of this year’s parade were State Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne. The honorary grand marshal was John Beasley, an accomplished actor and advocate for the arts in Omaha who died earlier this year.

Native Omaha Days brings a week of events celebrating North Omaha.

This year’s events began Monday and included live music, a golf tournament, film screenings, a culture fest and various reunions for schools and organizations. A family fun day with food, music and activities for kids followed the parade on Saturday.

More events are scheduled for Sunday and Monday. A full list of events is available at nativeomahadays.org.

While many current Omahans take part, many former residents also return for the festival to catch up with loved ones and celebrate what Omaha means to them.

Though Johnnie Graham hasn’t lived in Omaha for 30 years, she said she always “comes home” for Native Omaha Days. Graham, who now lives in Kankakee, Illinois, was at the parade on Saturday catching up with old friends.

“I just like the camaraderie of getting back together and seeing people you haven't seen in years,” she said.

Tonya Carter, an Omaha native who now lives in Colorado, said this was her first year coming back to Omaha for Native Omaha Days. She said she was enjoying the dancing at the parade and also had made her way to some of the other events throughout the week.

“It’s cool,” she said. “It’s a community thing and it brings everyone together.”

Photos: 2023 Native Omaha Days Parade