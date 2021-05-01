Thousands flock downtown for start of Omaha Farmers Market

"It's wonderful to hear the local performers and shop with the vendors again," Cantu said. "I can't wait to come every weekend."

This year, regulations at the markets are more relaxed, but there are still some in effect. Customers aren't required to wear masks, but they are highly encouraged. Sampling of products is allowed but varies by vendor. Vendors and staff are required to wear masks, and hand-sanitizing stations are available around the market. Animals are not allowed, though service animals are permitted.

Kristen Beck, market manager, said Saturday's market saw steady crowds from the moment it opened.

"The weather has been perfect and it's a beautiful day for the Farmers Market," Beck said. "We've seen thousands of people in and out today."

The Saturday market, held at the city parking garage at 11th and Jackson Streets from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., was just the start of opening weekend. The Sunday farmers market at Baxter Arena is being held in Lot 26 at 67th and Center Streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Joelle Oakland, a regular at the Saturday market, said "it's about time" to be back supporting local businesses.

"I love homemade and homegrown products," she said. "I love it here and will definitely be back on nice weekends."