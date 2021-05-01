Thousands flock downtown for start of Omaha Farmers Markets

The Old Market was full of life Saturday with the opening day of Omaha Farmers Markets.
Once again, local performers, businesses and customers were able to gather at 11th and Jackson Streets with a little bit of normalcy — at least compared to last year's markets, which were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After putting extensive health and safety policies in place last spring, Omaha Farmers Markets organizers were able to scale back requirements this year.
Maricela Dones, a first-time vendor at the Old Market farmers market, said it was interesting to see the differences between Saturday's opening day and last year's markets.
"Last year I came and walked around as a customer and the atmosphere is totally different," Dones said. "I think people are more comfortable being out and have good attitudes about it."
Dones, owner of The Cela Co., sold crocheted scrunchies Saturday. She is excited for more markets to come.
Denise Cantu decided to take advantage of the warm weather to come back to the farmers market she frequents.
"It's wonderful to hear the local performers and shop with the vendors again," Cantu said. "I can't wait to come every weekend."
This year, regulations at the markets are more relaxed but there are still some in effect. Customers aren't required to wear masks, but they are highly encouraged. Sampling of products is allowed but varies by vendor. Vendors and staff are required to wear masks, and hand sanitizing stations are available around the market. Animals are not allowed, though service animals are permitted.
Kristen Beck, market manager, said Saturday's market saw steady crowds from the moment it opened.
"The weather has been perfect and it's a beautiful day for the Farmers Market," Beck said. "We've seen thousands of people in and out today."
The Saturday market, held at the city parking garage at 11th and Jackson Streets from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., was just the start of opening weekend for Omaha Farmers Market. The Sunday farmers market at Baxter Arena is being held in Lot 26 at 67th & Center Streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Joelle Oakland, a regular at the Saturday market, said "it's about time" to be back supporting local businesses.
"I love homemade and homegrown products," she said. "I love it here and will definitely be back on nice weekends."
Both the Saturday and Sunday farmers markets will run until Oct. 9, rain or shine.
Meg Beachler, owner of Nana Meg's Jam & Jelly Works, said Saturday's crowds were "amazing."
"The crowds are three-fold to last year," Beachler said. "Everyone is happy to be out and we're happy to be back."