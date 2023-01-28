Thousands rally at Nebraska State Capitol for annual Walk for Life

Thousands of Nebraskans braved freezing temperatures Saturday to attend the 49th annual Walk for Life at the Capitol.

Organized by Nebraska Right to Life, local and state officials spoke at the event, including Gov. Jim Pillen, U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood.

The speakers shared excitement over the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer.

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered the ruling that abortion is not a constitutional right in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade, leaving the legality of abortion to individual states to decide.

“Dobbs was a tremendous victory,” Fischer said. “It was the result of hard work, heart and commitment to a noble movement.”

The annual rally comes just weeks after State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston proposed a bill that would ban abortions in Nebraska after six weeks. Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha has introduced two bills that would expand abortion access in response.

“If it has a heartbeat, it’s not going to be aborted in Nebraska,” Albrecht told the crowd.

Participants marched from the Capitol to the Nebraska Union where speaker Dr. John Bruchalski greeted them.

Bruchalski is an OB-GYN who once performed abortions but now leads Tepeyac OB-GYN, one of the largest pro-life medical practices in the nation.

“It was your prayer, it was your witness, that helped me change my heart on performing abortions to converting to life-affirming medicine,” Bruchalski told the crowd.

Bruchalski called the younger members of the crowd to action.

“You are the future,” he said. “All these young men and women in the high schools and the colleges, it’s you.”

Before his closing remarks, Bruchalski heralded how Nebraska was fighting against abortion and thanked the participants of the march.

“Your walk today mattered. Your presence today mattered.”

A group of counterprotesters gathered outside the Nebraska Union .