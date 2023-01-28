 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thousands rally at Nebraska State Capitol for annual Walk for Life

  • Updated
  • 0
walk for life

Walk for Life participants at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on Saturday.

 LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star

Thousands of Nebraskans braved freezing temperatures Saturday to attend the 49th annual Walk for Life at the Capitol.

Organized by Nebraska Right to Life, local and state officials spoke at the event, including Gov. Jim Pillen, U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood.

The speakers shared excitement over the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer.

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered the ruling that abortion is not a constitutional right in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade, leaving the legality of abortion to individual states to decide.

“Dobbs was a tremendous victory,” Fischer said. “It was the result of hard work, heart and commitment to a noble movement.”

People are also reading…

The annual rally comes just weeks after State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston proposed a bill that would ban abortions in Nebraska after six weeks. Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha has introduced two bills that would expand abortion access in response.

“If it has a heartbeat, it’s not going to be aborted in Nebraska,” Albrecht told the crowd.

Participants marched from the Capitol to the Nebraska Union where speaker Dr. John Bruchalski greeted them.

Bruchalski is an OB-GYN who once performed abortions but now leads Tepeyac OB-GYN, one of the largest pro-life medical practices in the nation.

“It was your prayer, it was your witness, that helped me change my heart on performing abortions to converting to life-affirming medicine,” Bruchalski told the crowd.

Bruchalski called the younger members of the crowd to action.

“You are the future,” he said. “All these young men and women in the high schools and the colleges, it’s you.”

Before his closing remarks, Bruchalski heralded how Nebraska was fighting against abortion and thanked the participants of the march.

“Your walk today mattered. Your presence today mattered.”

A group of counterprotesters gathered outside the Nebraska Union .

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mutual of Omaha breaks ground on downtown tower

Mutual of Omaha breaks ground on downtown tower

Construction plans for the $600 million skyscraper call for it to rise 677 feet. That’s 43 feet taller than First National Bank Tower, which has been the city’s tallest structure for the past two decades.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert