Thousands receive free masks in North and South Omaha

“It makes a big difference,” said Alberto Gonzales, a police gang intervention specialist who is helping distribute masks in South Omaha. “There’s some people who can’t afford to buy them or don’t want to, but when we give them one, they’ll wear it. We tell them, we care about you. We care about South Omaha. We want you to be safe.”

Boxes of masks have gone to such businesses as bars, restaurants, car washes, gas stations and banks, and to schools, churches and factories. Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE), which is requiring people watching its soccer league games to wear masks, gave away more than 2,500 masks at its soccer field. Palermo delivered a couple thousand more to PACE Saturday to hand out at its Champions Day baseball Saturday.

“The more we give out, the more places in this area that have them, the better,” Palermo said. “Everybody’s going to do what they’re going to do. But if you have them, you wear ‘em.”