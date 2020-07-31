Thousands receive free masks in North and South Omaha

Face masks have been distributed free by the tens of thousands in South and North Omaha, and that push continued Friday even as an anticipated Douglas County mask mandate failed to materialize.
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo teamed up with Douglas County Board Member Mike Boyle to distribute 65,000 reusable masks from the Douglas County Health Department in recent weeks in South Omaha, which has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus. They’re expecting another 50,000 masks soon.
Their effort joins several other mask distributions, such as one by the Omaha Housing Authority and The Simple Foundation for OHA residents, refugees and others. The county health department also has worked with the Empowerment Network, churches and mosques, Black Men United and the Omaha Police Department’s Northeast and Southeast Precincts.
“It makes a big difference,” said Alberto Gonzales, a police gang intervention specialist who is helping distribute masks in South Omaha. “There’s some people who can’t afford to buy them or don’t want to, but when we give them one, they’ll wear it. We tell them, we care about you. We care about South Omaha. We want you to be safe.”
Boxes of masks have gone to such businesses as bars, restaurants, car washes, gas stations and banks, and to schools, churches and factories. Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE), which is requiring people watching its soccer league games to wear masks, gave away more than 2,500 masks at its soccer field. Palermo delivered a couple thousand more to PACE Saturday to hand out at its Champions Day baseball Saturday.
“The more we give out, the more places in this area that have them, the better,” Palermo said. “Everybody’s going to do what they’re going to do. But if you have them, you wear ‘em.”
Business people have been happy to receive them and give them away to customers, Palermo said. Many have asked for more, such as Ted’s Mower at 52nd and Q Streets, where Palermo delivered another box Friday. Ted’s managers put them out on a table for customers to take. People like them, manager Deb Bergstrom said. Some put one on in the store. Several have asked for extras for their spouses or children. The answer is yes.
“It’s definitely helping,” Palermo said. “It has to be helping.”
The faces of the mask effort
