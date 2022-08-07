 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Omaha Saturday

  Updated
Omaha police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday night that killed an 18-year-old man. 

Police were called to the area of 34th and Davenport Streets about 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired and located Dayton Wenz suffering from gunshot wounds. Wenz, a 2022 graduate of Omaha Central High School, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died, a police spokesman said.

Jordan Humphrey

Jordan Humphrey, 21, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, tampering with evidence and two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute.

Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman

Police also arrested two teenagers on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony: Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19.

Alicia Granneman

The slaying is the 13th homicide recorded this year in Omaha. That compares with 23 homicides at this time in 2021 and 25 in 2020.

