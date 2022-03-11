Three killed in Seward County crash identified

The Seward County Sheriff's Office has identified three people who were killed in a crash on Interstate 80 about 25 miles west of Lincoln.

The crash occurred about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the Milford exit.

The Sheriff’s Office said a semitrailer that was eastbound on I-80 crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes. The semi struck a westbound semi head-on. The driver of a third semi, also westbound, swerved to avoid the collision. That semi crossed the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes.

Carle Metcalf, 61, and Virginia Metcalf, 59, were a husband-wife team driving one of the semis. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Metcalfs were from Granbury, Texas.

The other semi was occupied by another couple, Gurminder Melde, 45, and Satvinder Melde, 49. Both were from North York, Ontario, Canada. Gurminder Melde was pronounced dead at the scene.

Satvinder Melde was taken by helicopter to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln and was listed Friday in critical condition.

