Three men injured in North Omaha shooting expected to survive

Three men were taken to a hospital early Tuesday after being found with gunshot wounds in North Omaha.
Police investigating a report of a shooting found Nicholas N. Marker, 31, Markese L. Johnson, 29, and Tyrone S. Kincaid, 29, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked outside a home near 16th Street and Victor Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Victor Avenue is two blocks south of Lake Street.
The men, all Omaha residents, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.
Omaha police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
