Three men who for years have positively impacted their North Omaha community will be honored through the commemorative renaming of city streets.

Steven L. Mercer, a restaurant owner who dished out legendary fried chicken and hosted neighborhood gatherings. Marshall Taylor, a bookstore owner who worked as an educator and mentor. Bernard E. Turnbo, a child care provider who brought quality education to an impoverished community.

The Omaha City Council approved special street designations for the three men at Tuesday's meeting.

Mercer took charge of his family's restaurant, Time Out Foods, at just 22 years old.

The spot opened in 1969 and for decades has held the unofficial title as one of Omaha’s best fried chicken restaurants. It was fittingly named the winner of a World-Herald fried chicken food prowl in 2012.

Mercer also managed local band Jam Squad. Through the band and his business, he organized community concerts and developed several scholarships for local high school students.

"Steven was a visionary," said Antoinette Russ, a family member. "Every time you say Time Out Chicken, you'll think of Steve Mercer."

Mercer supported local kids and teens through several scholarship opportunities. It was common for students to burst through the doors of Time Out Foods with report cards in hand, excited to show Mercer their good grades, Russ said.

Time Out Foods closed for nearly five months following Mercer's death on Christmas Day 2019. When the restaurant's drive-thru window reopened in May 2020, a line of cars stretched into the street.

Now Evans Street from 30th Street to John A. Creighton Boulevard​ will become Steven L. Mercer Street. Time Out Foods is located just south of Evans on North 30th Street.

While Mercer served legendary chicken, blocks away from Time Out Foods, Marshall Taylor served knowledge.

In 1990, Taylor opened a bookstore on the corner of 33rd and Lake Streets.

Taylor and his wife, Annlattea “Annette” Green-Taylor, together ran the Aframerican Bookstore, a one-story brick building that has long served as a community hub for meetings and unofficial social work, healing and therapy.

"He was not just the owner of a bookstore," Willie Hamilton, leader of Omaha's Black Men United, told council members. "He was an educator, a community leader. He was someone who you could talk to about your personal problems. He had so much information to share on your history and where you came from."

It was nearly impossible to leave Taylor's bookstore without a book handed out by the Air Force veteran, Hamilton said.

Councilwoman Juanita Johnson agreed.

"He was very knowledgeable about his community and about the need for the community to gain access to knowledge," Johnson said.

Lake Street from 32nd Street to 33rd Street will be renamed Marshall Taylor Street.

Like Taylor, it has been Bernard E. Turnbo's mission to bring quality education to his community.

Turnbo for more three decades has provided child care services through the B.E.T. Learning Academy at 4052 Grand Ave.

Grand Avenue from 40th Avenue to 42nd Street will be renamed Bernard E. Turnbo, Sr. Street.

"This is such a great honor to have this street renamed after Mr. Turnbo," Johnson said.

