Three Omahans receive MLK awards for diversity and equality work

"I love my co-workers and residents to death," Sule said. "Whatever we can do to make them safe is always my priority."

Peoples has been with the Parks and Recreation Department for four years and manages the Adams Park Community Center, according to a press release.

His anonymous nominator wrote in a statement that Peoples has always shown a great passion for the revival of North Omaha.

"He works with an extremely diverse community at Adams Park and embraces the opportunity to touch the lives of patrons of all ages and backgrounds," the nominator wrote.

Nicole Mitchell, chairwoman of the city's Human Rights and Relations Board, said Peoples demonstrates King's teachings in every facet of his life.

Peoples said King's philosophy is why he is proud to be dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"It's a long journey. We have to stand up and work together on this," he said. "We have to keep going forward and always be there together. Hopefully we can do more for the city."

Durand has been an advocate for minority-owned businesses for decades, according to the press release.