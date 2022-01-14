Three Omahans receive MLK awards for diversity and equality work

Three Omahans received awards Friday for their efforts to emulate Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of diversity and equality through their work.
Haruna Sule, a nursing assistant at the Douglas County Health Center, and Shawn Peoples, Omaha's recreation coordinator, each received the annual Martin Luther King Jr. award from city and Douglas County officials during the Aspire to Inspire ceremony at the City-County Building.
Winsley Durand III, executive director of the REACH initiative for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, received the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Living the Dream Award.
One county employee, one city employee and a community member have been recognized with the awards for the past several years, said Marisa Hattab, the county's diversity, equity and inclusion director.
Sule has worked for the health center for four years and is originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Hattab said.
"I believe that he carries such a generous spirit of humility," she said.
Sule regularly exhibits King's qualities by demonstrating "equality not only from the residents’ standpoint, but to our team members, who he helps to create a safe and workable environment," said a co-worker who nominated him for the award in a statement.
"I love my co-workers and residents to death," Sule said. "Whatever we can do to make them safe is always my priority."
Peoples has been with the Parks and Recreation Department for four years and manages the Adams Park Community Center, according to a press release.
His anonymous nominator wrote in a statement that Peoples has always shown a great passion for the revival of North Omaha.
"He works with an extremely diverse community at Adams Park and embraces the opportunity to touch the lives of patrons of all ages and backgrounds," the nominator wrote.
Nicole Mitchell, chairwoman of the city's Human Rights and Relations Board, said Peoples demonstrates King's teachings in every facet of his life.
Peoples said King's philosophy is why he is proud to be dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.
"It's a long journey. We have to stand up and work together on this," he said. "We have to keep going forward and always be there together. Hopefully we can do more for the city."
Durand has been an advocate for minority-owned businesses for decades, according to the press release.
He's director of the REACH initiative, geared toward helping small businesses — particularly those in high-poverty, low-income census tracts — exceeded goals during their first few years, according to the organization. The initiative has partnered with the City of Omaha for supplier diversity efforts since 2015.
Durand has volunteered on several community boards and coached more than 20 youth sports teams, said Christian Espinosa, a spokesman for the city's Human Rights and Relations Department.
"He is an amazing person, a great colleague and a person who helps the community, especially the business community," Espinosa said.
Durand said he is humbled to have his work recognized in such a way.
"The road is not always easy, nor will it always be," he said. "Dr. King would have us remember that courage is an inner resolution to have us go forward despite obstacles."
Several events in the coming days will celebrate King’s legacy and apply his teachings to today, including two sponsored by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Metropolitan Omaha.
The organization’s annual teach-in, with the topic “Selma,” will be virtual only this year and take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. And the annual King Day Unity Service will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Salem Baptist Church at 3131 Lake St. People can attend in person with masks and social distancing or stream the service at salembc.org.
World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.