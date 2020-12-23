Three people arrested in connection with slaying Sunday near 58th Street and Ames Avenue

Two women and a man were booked into the Douglas County Jail on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a 32-year-old Omaha man.

Police said Jessie Sullivan, 34, Donna Sullivan, 30, and Ciera Johnson 28, all of Omaha, were involved in the slaying of Charles H. Fisher. He died early Sunday near 58th Street and Ames Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. to investigate a one-vehicle crash and a report of shots fired. They found Fisher deceased inside a vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jessie Sullivan was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and evidence tampering. Donna Sullivan and Johnson were both arrested on suspicion of being accessories to first-degree murder.

Douglas County court records show that Donna Sullivan had been married to Fisher's brother, Cedric Fisher, 29, of Omaha. The couple divorced this year.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.