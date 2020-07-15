Three people sustained critical injuries in a crash Wednesday evening in Omaha.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue.
All three were taken to Nebraska Medical Center.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.