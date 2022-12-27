 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three people critically injured in South Omaha house fire

The Omaha fire department found one person outside and two inside.

Three people were rescued from a house fire early Tuesday in South Omaha and taken to a hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries. 

The injured people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire Department crews. An adult female and a child were being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a fire department spokesman. 

An adult male was being treated for critical injuries, he said. The names of the injured were not released. 

The fire in the two-story home was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at 2223 S St., the spokesman said. The fire was declared under control in about 15 minutes. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

