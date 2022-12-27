Three people critically injured in South Omaha house fire

Three people were rescued from a house fire early Tuesday in South Omaha and taken to a hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries.

The injured people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire Department crews. An adult female and a child were being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a fire department spokesman.

An adult male was being treated for critical injuries, he said. The names of the injured were not released.

The fire in the two-story home was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at 2223 S St., the spokesman said. The fire was declared under control in about 15 minutes.