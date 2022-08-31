Three people found dead in west Omaha home; fourth person taken to hospital

Three people were found dead inside of a home in west Omaha Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of three people down inside a house near 136th Circle and Z Street around 6 p.m., according to Lt. Candace Phillips with the Omaha Police Department.

Three people inside the home were pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department, Phillips said, and a fourth person was taken to a hospital.

The incident does not appear suspicious, Phillips said.

Police are investigating the incident and whether it was tied to carbon monoxide, Phillips said. In addition to emergency and police vehicles, multiple Metropolitan Utilities District vehicles were at the scene around 7 p.m.

