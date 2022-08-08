Three people injured in house fire in Omaha's Benson neighborhood; dog missing

Three people went to an Omaha hospital following a house fire in the Benson neighborhood, the Omaha Fire Department reported Monday.

Firefighters were called to a home near 55th and Wirt Streets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and found light smoke coming from the house. The fire was quickly extinguished, a department spokesman said.

Two of the occupants were rescued from the roof and were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition. A third occupant was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 damage to the home, which was valued at $71,500. Approximately $12,500 in the home's contents also were destroyed.

A dog that lived in the home has not been located, the spokesman said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.