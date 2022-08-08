 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three people injured in house fire in Omaha's Benson neighborhood; dog missing

  • 0

Three people went to an Omaha hospital following a house fire in the Benson neighborhood, the Omaha Fire Department reported Monday. 

Firefighters were called to a home near 55th and Wirt Streets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and found light smoke coming from the house. The fire was quickly extinguished, a department spokesman said.

Two of the occupants were rescued from the roof and were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition. A third occupant was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. 

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 damage to the home, which was valued at $71,500. Approximately $12,500 in the home's contents also were destroyed. 

A dog that lived in the home has not been located, the spokesman said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Does our galaxy have a taste and smell?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert