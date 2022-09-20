 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three people injured in shooting near 33rd and Decatur

Three people were injured Monday night in a shooting near 33rd and Decatur Streets.

Police were called to the area just before 8 p.m. They found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Maqawni Dexter, 41, had been shot multiple times and Tian Titsworth, 40, had a single gunshot wound, police said. 

Both people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Another woman, Cassandra Williams, 56, went to the Nebraska Medical Center by private vehicle with a single gunshot wound. 

Police have not said whether any of the wounded have life- threatening injuries.

People with information about the shooting may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

