Three people injured in tubing accident on Bennington Lake identified

Authorities have identified the three people who were injured while tubing Monday in a lake northwest of Omaha as a 47-year-old Texas man and two children.

Wyatt Moore of Flower Mound, Texas, was flown by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, while Katelyn Dossett, 15, of Bennington, and Anne Moore, 8, of Flower Mound, Texas, were taken to the hospital by ambulance with critical injuries, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported.

A hospital spokesman said Tuesday that Dossett remains in critical condition. Wyatt Moore has been upgraded to serious condition and Anne Moore is no longer a patient, he said.

Investigators determined that a boat pulling an inner tube on Bennington Lake, which is the lake at the Newport Landing development, struck a retaining wall about 11:15 a.m. First responders from Bennington and Omaha were called to the area of 176th Street and Island Circle, Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson said.

The three were found in the water close to shore.