Three people injured, two critically, in North Omaha shooting

Three people were taken to a hospital early Tuesday after being found with gunshot wounds in North Omaha.

Police investigating a report of shots being fired found the wounded people outside a home near 16th Street and Victor Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Victor Avenue is two blocks south of Lake Street.

A Douglas County 911 dispatcher said all three people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, two in critical condition. The names of the injured were not immediately released.

Omaha police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

