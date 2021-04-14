Three people taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following fire in North Omaha

Three people overcome by smoke were taken to a hospital early Wednesday after a fire was reported near 25th and Redick Avenues.

Omaha firefighters were called to 5318 N. 25th Ave. at 1:14 a.m., Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. Crews reported smoke as they approached.

Firefighters located and rescued two of the occupants inside the home. All three occupants were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, Fitzpatrick said.

The house, valued at $59,200, sustained approximately $12,000 in damage. About $15,000 in contents also were damaged, Fitzpatrick said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

