Three people taken to Omaha hospitals overnight with gunshot wounds

A spate of shootings continued early Wednesday in Omaha as three people went to hospitals with gunshot wounds, two in critical condition.

One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition shortly after midnight, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Police were called to 56th Street and Ames Avenue and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers were then called to the area of 24th Street and Ellison Avenue about 12:30 p.m. for a second shooting, the dispatcher said. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Police went to Immanuel Hospital about 1:30 a.m. to interview a third person who was brought to the hospital by private vehicle. Their condition was not immediately available.

The shootings continue a recent violent spree in Omaha in which six homicides have been reported since Aug. 6. A seventh homicide was reported just north of the city on Aug. 7 when Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies located the body of a man near 75th Street and Rainwood Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.