Three residents displaced following fire in northwest Omaha home

Three residents were forced to seek alternative housing following a fire that caused thousands of dollars of damage Monday to their northwest Omaha home.

Firefighters reported "large amounts of smoke and flames" coming from the attached garage of a single-story home at 12335 Binney St., according to an Omaha Fire Department spokesman. Three residents had exited the structure prior to the arrival of fire crews about 3:30 p.m.

The fire was primarily limited to the garage area and attic space, he said. Utilities to the home were cut off, causing the residents to find alternative housing.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical event that occurred near some common combustible materials, the spokesman said. Officials estimated there was $202,000 damage to the home and another $50,000 in damage to its contents.

There were no injuries to the residents or fire personnel.