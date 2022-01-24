Three wounded, one critically, in Florence neighborhood shooting

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in very critical condition and two others sustained serious injuries following a shooting Sunday night near a Florence neighborhood sports bar.

The incident occurred about 11:50 p.m. at a shopping center in the 7400 block of north 30th Street, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-saving measures in progress and another person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A third person walked into the Creighton University Medical Center on the Creighton campus with a gunshot wound, the dispatcher said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

