 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three wounded, one critically, in Florence neighborhood shooting
0 Comments

Three wounded, one critically, in Florence neighborhood shooting

  • 0

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in very critical condition and two others sustained serious injuries following a shooting Sunday night near a Florence neighborhood sports bar. 

The incident occurred about 11:50 p.m. at a shopping center in the 7400 block of north 30th Street, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-saving measures in progress and another person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

A third person walked into the Creighton University Medical Center on the Creighton campus with a gunshot wound, the dispatcher said. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert