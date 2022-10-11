Through dance, song and lessons, Nebraska celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

As the wind sent yellow and red leaves swirling through the air, the White Eagle Club Dancers hopped and stepped to the beat of the drum.

For more than an hour, the students from Omaha Nation Public School in Macy danced while the Whitetail Boyz, also of Macy, played the drum and sang for a large crowd gathered on the grounds of Joslyn Castle in Omaha.

“We wanted to show our culture is still alive,” said Darrell Blackbird III, one of the dancers.

Blackbird, 16, added that the students also wanted to show how they can really move.

The event at Joslyn Castle in Omaha was in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A traditional meal of soup and frybread was served after the performance as well as screenings of a documentary about Susan La Flesche Picotte, a member of the Omaha Tribe who became the nation’s first credentialed Native American doctor.

Monday marked Nebraska’s second Indigenous Peoples’ Day. In 2020 the Nebraska Legislature created the new state holiday that shares the second Monday in October with Columbus Day.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day was originally intended to replace Columbus Day, but allowing Italian Americans and Native Americans to share the day was viewed as a compromise by state senators.

Dustin Lovejoy said it was disheartening that Indigenous Peoples’ Day wasn’t passed in its original form.

“To me, Indigenous Day is every day,” Lovejoy said. “But it becomes more about who we are when we’re able to be who we are, come out here and dance and share our culture.”

Lovejoy is a co-sponsor of the White Eagle Club. He said the students, who are in 4th through 11th grade, were excited to perform in front of the large crowd.

“They were ready to come and dance,” Lovejoy said. “This is what they like to do.”

The White Eagle Club gets asked to do events like Monday’s five or six times a year, Andre Saunsoci said.

“To bring awareness to whatever people want to know about Indigenous kids,” he said.

Blackbird has been a member of the group for about 10 years.

“I love dancing,” he said. “I love showing off my moves.”

While the students danced, Saunsoci acted as the master of ceremonies explaining the history and significance of what the students were doing and wearing to the crowd.

“It has very specific meaning, but to break it down it’s a celebration of life,” Saunsoci said of the performance after it ended. “We remember our hardships. We remember our good times also.”

“No matter what, if it’s Columbus Day we’re still going to move along and be who we are,” he said. “If it’s Native American Day or Indigenous Day we’re still going to be who we are.”