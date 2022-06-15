Thunderstorms cause power outages, tree damage across several counties

Thunderstorms swept through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa early Wednesday downing tree limbs and causing numerous power outages.

OPPD reported 5,405 customers without power as of 5:30 a.m. Residents of Cass County saw the most outages with 1,929 customers without electricity, according to the utility company.

In Douglas County, 1,706 customers were without power. There were 1,731 outages reported in Sarpy County and 38 in Saunders County, according to the OPPD outage map. In western Iowa, Mid-American recorded 3,121 customers out of power as of 5:30 a.m.

A spokesman for the National Weather Service office in Valley said the storms, including hail, kicked up in Seward County and continued through Pottawattamie County in Iowa. Survey teams will be sent out after sunrise to assess the damage, he said.

The cold front that pushed into the region with the thunderstorms will bring a temporary reprieve from the heat and humidity. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high temperatures in the low to mid-80s for Omaha on Wednesday.

The forecast for Thursday includes more thunderstorms rolling through Omaha starting in the evening hours.

