Thursday night rain in southeast Nebraska should be it for a while

A narrow band of storms dumped between about 3 inches of rain to nearly 5 inches in a narrow band southwest of Lincoln Thursday night.

Eppley Airfield in Omaha reported .83 of an inch. The Millard Airport reported .82, and Valley reported .59.

The heaviest rain fell at a spot two miles east of Dorchester, where 4.8 inches of rain was recorded, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley. Crete reported 3.75 inches of rain and a spot three miles southwest of Denton recorded 4.5 inches.

The rain that fell in Omaha added to the 2.64 inches of rain recorded in the city on Tuesday. For the month of August, the weather service said, Omaha recorded 5.31 inches of rain, up from the normal of 4.6 inches.

The Thursday night rain should be it for a while, said David Eastlack, a Valley-based meteorologist. "The weekend's looking really, really nice," he said. The high Saturday for Omaha is expected to be in the upper 70s, and Sunday's high should be around 80. The high on Labor Day is expected to be in the upper 80s before it drops back into the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.