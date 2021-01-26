Tigers in Ashland: Inside a conservation project at Simmons Safari Park

"Diesel's parents were both born in the wild, so he had really unique genes that aren’t really represented in any other cats in the U.S.," Herrick said.

Maintaining genetic diversity is key to long-term preservation and conservation of the species, he said.

The keepers and scientists caring for and studying the tigers are hopeful that there will soon be cubs at the park. But ultimately, it's the tigers that decide if they will naturally breed with one another.

Detecting when two tigers are ready to breed can be tricky, said carnivore supervisor Carol Eager.

"We’ve spent much of the last year getting to know these cats very well so that we can hopefully read them correctly, and hopefully they have trust in us and don’t have to worry about us being in their background," she said.

If a situation isn't read correctly and two tigers are let into the same enclosure too soon, they may never breed, Eager said.

Sometimes, even when conditions are perfect, the tigers could use some scientific assistance. That's where Herrick comes in.