Timeline: Starts and stops in plans to redevelop aging Crossroads Mall

Here is a timeline of the Crossroads Mall redevelopment:
1960: Crossroads is built.
June 2010: Frank Krejci buys the Crossroads property.
January 2011: Krejci and Rod Yates announce a “University Village” featuring an open-air center with new stores, restaurants and apartments aimed at college students. It would also include public space and possibly a library. The project is projected to cost $175 million to $200 million. The preliminary target is to open at Thanksgiving 2013.
August 2011: The city designates the area around Crossroads as “blighted,” a designation that is required for tax-increment financing.
January 2013: Yates unveils a new $350 million plan for the site. The university theme is scrapped and instead the aim is to appeal to a wider demographic through its retail mix, high-end hotel and public amenities, including a park at the center. Everything west of Target is to be demolished. Opening date is set at April 2015.
January 2014: Yates and Mayor Jean Stothert sign a memorandum of understanding that says the city will approve the use of tax-increment financing, a new occupation tax and the use of general obligation bonds. The price tag climbs to $400 million.
February 2014: The City Council votes to put the general obligation bonds on the May ballot.
March 2014: The council reverses its decision after it becomes clear to city officials that the ballot issue would be a hard sell to Omahans.
May 2014: Yates scales back the plan to roughly $260 million and says the project will be completed in phases. He says the project is on track to open in fall 2016.
October 2014: Yates further scales back the proposal to a $200 million project.
October 2015: Yates says the project is now $275 million for the first phase. He says he hopes to start construction by March and have the project open by the 2016 holidays. Yates and Stothert both say they haven’t come to an agreement about city incentives.
April 2016: Stothert sends Yates a letter detailing an incentive package and asking him to respond by June.
June 2016: Both sides say they’ve come to an informal agreement on incentives. The package includes tax-increment financing, a new occupation tax and the use of redevelopment bonds for infrastructure improvements.
May 2017: Stothert and Yates agree to an incentive package that includes those three items. In addition, the city agrees to buy a parking garage on the Crossroads site for $7 million. The first and second phases are set to cost $233 million, with 28 percent coming from city incentives.
August 2017: Mayor Jean Stothert's administration revokes the city’s tentative incentives offer for Crossroads, saying the developer sent “deficient” redevelopment plans and failed to meet another deadline.
March 2019: Krejci, after lengthy public silence on Crossroads, said he’d likely enlist a different partner developer to help transform the area.
April 2020: The half-dozen or so businesses (save Target) still operating at the Crossroads were given clear-out orders. Developer wouldn’t comment then on any future redevelopment plan.
August 2020: Omaha’s Lockwood Development, the new partner in the proposed future project dubbed “The Crossroads,” joins Century Development and the Mayor’s Office in announcing a new $500 million vision for the shopping mall campus.
Photos: Crossroads Mall through the years
1946: Future site of Crossroads Mall
1955: West Lanes Bowlatorium
1959: Crossroads rendering
1961: Inside the new Crossroads
1961: Crossroads boiler room
1961: Landscaping at Crossroads
1961: The Sears store at Crossroads Mall
1961: Arcade at Crossroads
1961: View of Crossroads
1962: Costumed children at Crossroads
1965: Crossroads shoppers
1965: Crossroads shoppers
1965: Brandeis Tire Center at Crossroads
1966: Crossroads shoppers
1966: Robbery at Crossroads
1967: Gale Sayers at Crossroads
1968: Christmas shopping
1971: Crossroads Christmas parade
1972: Crossroads balloon parade
1972: Christmas shopping and Santa
1975: Tornado cleanup volunteers amass at Crossroads
1978: Crossroads art feature
1981: Christmas shopping
1981: Last-minute Christmas shopping
1984: Christmas shopping
1988: Husker watch party at Crossroads
1988: A visit with Santa
1992: Great American Kiss-Off
2004: Crossroads exterior
2014: Aerial view of Crossroads
2014: Aerial view of Crossroads
2015: Opera Omaha gala
2015: Opera Omaha
2016: Douglas County Fair
2020: Exterior of Crossroads
2020: Crossroads development partners
2020: Crossroads redevelopment announced
2020: Crossroads redevelopment announced
