Tips for after the storm: food storage, debris and more

Storms that swept across Nebraska on Saturday morning left thousands without power and caused significant damage.

With some power outages expected to last beyond Saturday, local agencies offered tips for cleaning up and staying safe.

Food safety

For those who lost power, the Douglas County Health Department said it is important to be mindful of food safety when it comes to refrigerated and frozen items.

“If the power in your home is out for less than two hours, then the food in your refrigerator and freezer will be safe to eat,” County Health Director Lindsay Huse said in a press release. “Keep the doors to your appliances closed as much as possible while the power is out to preserve the cold.”

A full freezer will safely hold food for 48 hours, according to the Health Department. A half-full freezer will safely hold food for up to 24 hours.