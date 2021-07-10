Tips for after the storm: food storage, debris and more

Storms that swept across Nebraska on Saturday morning left thousands without power and caused significant damage.
With some power outages expected to last beyond Saturday, local agencies offered tips for cleaning up and staying safe.
Food safety
For those who lost power, the Douglas County Health Department said it is important to be mindful of food safety when it comes to refrigerated and frozen items.
“If the power in your home is out for less than two hours, then the food in your refrigerator and freezer will be safe to eat,” County Health Director Lindsay Huse said in a press release. “Keep the doors to your appliances closed as much as possible while the power is out to preserve the cold.”
A full freezer will safely hold food for 48 hours, according to the Health Department. A half-full freezer will safely hold food for up to 24 hours.
Refrigerated items should be packed into a cooler filled with ice, as certain perishable items — such as meat — can last only hours. Before cooking or eating food, check its temperature. Food over 40 degrees should be thrown away. Any food at room temperature for two or more hours should be disposed of, as well as food with any unusual smell, look or feel.
Debris
Omaha. The City of Omaha opened multiple debris disposal locations. The locations will be available from dawn to dusk Sunday. The locations are Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area; Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road; Towl Park near 90th Street and West Center Road; the parking lot at 156th and F Streets; Levi Carter Park at the concrete boat ramp; and Al Veys field at 6506 S. 60th St. The sites are for storm-damaged tree limbs and debris only.
Papillion and La Vista. Papillion Public Works will collect storm debris at 9909 Portal Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. People should bring trees and branches only.
Gretna. Residents can drop trees and branches off on 216th Street between Angus Street and Lincoln Road.
Council Bluffs. The Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Road will take storm debris during normal business hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Bundles of branches should be less than 60 pounds.
Traffic lights
Intersections with traffic lights affected by the power outages should be treated as four-way stops, according to Omaha Public Works Director Robert Stubbe. Drivers should also be aware that streetlights may not be lit.
Backup generators
Residents and businesses relying on backup power generators should make sure they are using the generator correctly.
Incorrect use can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning from engine exhaust, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Fires and electric shocks are also possible risks stemming from incorrect use.
The Department of Energy offers suggestions for safe generator use at bit.ly/energy-generators. Here are some of those suggestions:
>> Position generators outdoors and well away from any structure.
>> Keep the generator dry.
>> Disconnect the power coming into your home/business before you operate your generator.
>> Make sure your generator is properly grounded.
>> Plug equipment directly into the generator using heavy-duty, outdoor-rated extension cords that are in good working condition and have a wire gauge that can handle the electric load of any connected appliances.