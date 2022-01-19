Tips to keep your cellphone working in cold temperatures

Cellphone experts are reminding people to make sure they keep themselves and their devices warm with cold temperatures in the forecast.

Hazardous sub-zero wind chills were in the forecast late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with temperatures topping out at 7 to 15 degrees in western Iowa and 13 to 20 degrees in eastern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service .

That will make for rough conditions for both people and their devices.

Any time cellphones are exposed to temperatures below freezing, it can be harmful for the lithium-ion batteries that smartphones use, Sioux City, Iowa, UScellular store manager Chris Conley said.

Apple recommends keeping lithium-ion phone batteries at between 62 and 72 degrees, with anything below 32 degrees or above 95 degrees potentially harmful, according to Apple's website.

“Anything below 32 degrees and consumers can start seeing their phones slowing down on them,” Conley said.

Thankfully, Conley said there are some ways to help keep cellphones working in cold weather.