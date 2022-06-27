To our customers: The Omaha World-Herald's email, voicemail systems are out of service

The Omaha World-Herald's email system has been out of service since Sunday morning in an outage affecting other newspapers in Virginia-owned Lee Enterprises.

This outage also includes the Papillion Times, Bellevue Leader, Gretna Breeze and The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs. Efforts are underway to restore service.

The World-Herald was unable to publish obituaries and classifieds in Tuesday's edition due to the outage.

In the meantime, if you are trying to reach customer service for circulation matters, please call 1-800-234-6942 rather than using the customer service email address.

Our voicemail system, because it is connected with our email, is also out of service for the time being.