Today is the last day for Inspire women's leadership awards

There’s a commonly used phrase in the news business, “Don’t bury the lede.” It means don’t hide the most important pieces of a story, so here it is:

Today is the last day to nominate someone for the Inspire women’s leadership awards.

Hundreds of nominations have been received in the nine award categories:

Excellence in Business (Small/Medium)

Excellence in Business (Large)

Excellence in Healthcare

Excellence in Education

Excellence in Public Service

Visionary

Young Leaders

Community Volunteer

Inspire Scholarship

Parents, teachers and mentors: The Inspire scholarship is $5,000 and will be awarded to an Omaha metro-area female high school or college student who has contributed to her community, excels in the classroom and has great career aspirations.

You have until midnight tonight to nominate the women in your life who inspire others at Go.Omaha.com/Inspire. Pro tip: When nominating, be descriptive. Help the panel understand why your nominee deserves to be a winner in her category. (Did I mention there are hundreds of nominations?)

After reviewing all nominations submitted by the public, the Inspire Advisory Board will narrow the field to the top five candidates in each category. The 13-member panel also has the difficult job of selecting Omaha’s 2022 Woman of the Year. Winners of each category along with the Woman of the Year will be announced at the upcoming Inspire Awards ceremony.

The 2022 Inspire Advisory Board includes: Mattie Scheeter, director of sales — Omaha Convention & Visitors Bureau; Becca Sudbeck, GM, brand and creative — NFM; Pamela Bourne, attorney — Woods Aitken; Ava Thomas, president and publisher — Omaha World-Herald; Deb Denbeck, president/CEO — Partnership 4 Kids; Jay Warren-Teamer, director, diversity and inclusion — Blue Cross and Blue Shield Nebraska; Terri Campbell, VP, alumnae and donor relations — College of St. Mary; Heather Dickinson, account executive — Omaha World-Herald; Katie Lakin, owner — Little Mango Children’s Boutique; Cindy Gonzalez, senior reporter — Nebraska Examiner; Claudia Bohn, communications and public relations director — Methodist Health System; Carol Ash, VP, marketing — Union Bank & Trust; and Heather Carson, owner — Arête Medspa.

The 2022 Inspire: Celebrating Women’s Achievement Awards will be announced Oct. 26 at a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CHI Health Center Omaha. Current presenting sponsors of Inspire are: Union Bank & Trust, Arête Medspa and the Omaha World-Herald.

To purchase tickets to Inspire, visit: Go.Omaha.com/Inspire.

For more information about participating in this event, please contact Tam Webb at 402-444-3125 or tam.webb@owh.com.

We look forward to shining the spotlight on these inspiring women and celebrating what makes Omaha an incredible community for everyone.