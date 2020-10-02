 Skip to main content
Together buys 11-Worth Café building in Omaha with plans to expand food pantry
Together buys 11-Worth Café building in Omaha with plans to expand food pantry

11-Worth Cafe building at 2419 Leavenworth St.

This building, which formerly housed the 11-Worth Café, is at 2419 Leavenworth St.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

An Omaha nonprofit is injecting new life into the former 11-Worth Café location after the building sat idle this summer.  

Together, an organization that offers services to homeless people, plans to move its crisis services department to the building at 24th and Leavenworth Streets. That shift will allow the organization to expand its food pantry in its existing space around the corner.

The deal on the building closed Friday. In addition to the restaurant building at 2419 Leavenworth St., Together purchased adjacent property at 809 S. 25th St. 

Combined, the buildings cost $1.75 million, said Mike Hornacek, president and CEO of Together. The organization secured financing to make the purchase. 

Together's existing property, at 812 S. 24th St., is around the corner from the two buildings.

The 11-Worth Café closed in mid-June after protests prompted by a Facebook post from the restaurant owner's son and criticism over a menu item named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the need for assistance, Hornacek said. Together officials hadn't been looking to expand, but they jumped at the opportunity to purchase neighboring properties.

"It was kind of some divine intervention," Hornacek said.

Together assists people facing homelessness by connecting them with permanent housing or by offering one-time assistance for deposits, rent and utilities. In 2019, the organization helped 1,300 households. By Oct. 1 of this year, the organization has supported 1,989 households. 

Together also helps people facing food insecurity through an on-site pantry. Last year, the organization served 42,000 people. Since March this year, it has served 100,000, Hornacek said. 

Pantry services at Together typically operate like a grocery store. People come in and shop for what they need in the pantry, which is about 5,000 square feet. Since the pandemic began in March, customers have been using a drive-thru service to pick up pantry items.

Hornacek said officials plan to expand the pantry in the current building to double its size. They hope that clients will be able to shop inside by winter.

The purchase of the buildings also will expand parking for employees and clients. 

The extra space and parking will allow staff and participants to stay safe and comply with public health requirements, Hornacek said.

"We are so hyper focused on just being able to keep up with the sheer demand we're seeing every day," Hornacek said. "We're just trying to keep up.

"I hope I'm wrong," he said, "but we are planning to have to sustain this level of effort through the end of next year." 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

