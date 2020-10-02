Together buys 11-Worth Café building in Omaha with plans to expand food pantry

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the need for assistance, Hornacek said. Together officials hadn't been looking to expand, but they jumped at the opportunity to purchase neighboring properties.

"It was kind of some divine intervention," Hornacek said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Together assists people facing homelessness by connecting them with permanent housing or by offering one-time assistance for deposits, rent and utilities. In 2019, the organization helped 1,300 households. By Oct. 1 of this year, the organization has supported 1,989 households.

Together also helps people facing food insecurity through an on-site pantry. Last year, the organization served 42,000 people. Since March this year, it has served 100,000, Hornacek said.

Pantry services at Together typically operate like a grocery store. People come in and shop for what they need in the pantry, which is about 5,000 square feet. Since the pandemic began in March, customers have been using a drive-thru service to pick up pantry items.

Hornacek said officials plan to expand the pantry in the current building to double its size. They hope that clients will be able to shop inside by winter.

The purchase of the buildings also will expand parking for employees and clients.