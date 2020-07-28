Tom Mangelsen, 74, closes 25-year-old Omaha gallery, but he's still photographing wildlife

All that remains of Tom Mangelsen’s Images of Nature photo gallery in Omaha is a thank-you letter taped to the window.
Mangelsen, the celebrated wildlife photographer from Omaha, closed his shop in the Old Market in April. At one time he had 17 galleries across the country, but he’s down to three — in Jackson, Wyoming; Park City, Utah; and La Jolla, California. He has a partnership in a fourth gallery, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
“I just decided I needed to slow down,” said Mangelsen, 74. He wanted to spend less time on business and “more time having fun.”
Currently, that means tracking a 24-year-old female bear named “Grizzly 399.” She had quadruplets early this year and as of Thursday, Mangelsen said he had spent 57 straight days clicking off photographs of the family of five.
Some days, he said, he is up at 5:30 a.m. and works until 9 p.m. He and writer Todd Wilkinson put together a book about 399 five years ago titled “Grizzlies of Pilgrim Creek.” Mangelsen said he intends to produce another volume about 399.
“I keep following her, thinking that I need to keep documenting her life,” he said.
He has helped make the bear, named 399 by researchers, perhaps the most famous of grizzlies. Mangelsen said 399, who lives in the Grand Teton National Park region, has had 21 cubs, including three sets of triplets and this year’s gang of four.
Mangelsen has received numerous honors and awards. They have come from the Sierra Club, British Broadcasting Corp., National Geographic, American Photo Magazine, Royal Photographic Society and other groups and publications. He also boasts of being named the World Goose Calling Champion in 1965 and 1968.
He grew up in Grand Island, Ogallala and Omaha and has lived in Jackson, Wyoming, for 42 years. He credits as his inspirations ornithologist and writer Paul Johnsgard, a retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor; and Jane Goodall, the chimpanzee researcher and conservationist from England.
Mangelsen said he was happy to trim the business side of his career. He called the Omaha shop “3,600 square feet of great gallery space.” It had wood floors and felt more like a museum than a shop.
The gallery also sold books, greeting cards, coffee cups and other items. Outside the shop was a sign that included the Mangelsen photograph of a fish leaping into a grizzly’s mouth.
“It worked great for 20-plus years,” he said of the Old Market gallery. No longer seeing his Omaha clientele, he said, and laying off employees were the hard parts. “They’re more than employees,” he said. “They’re friends and family.”
He has family members in Omaha, including brother David, the owner of the Mangelsen’s crafts and gift store at 3457 S. 84th St. That made it tougher to close the Omaha gallery.
But traffic had generally slowed past the shop at 1115 Harney St., he said. Further, he said, it’s wise to not have so much overhead. He can promote and sell his work online. By closing the gallery in the spring, he missed most of the coronavirus slowdown as well as the downtown race-relations protests that damaged some buildings in late May and June.
He leased the Omaha space for 25 years. Six Omaha staffers on behalf of Mangelsen penned the thank-you note taped to the window of the defunct Old Market gallery. The note reads, in part: “With gratitude and thanksgiving we will remember you!”
