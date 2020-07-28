Tom Mangelsen, 74, closes 25-year-old Omaha gallery, but he's still photographing wildlife

All that remains of Tom Mangelsen’s Images of Nature photo gallery in Omaha is a thank-you letter taped to the window.

Mangelsen, the celebrated wildlife photographer from Omaha, closed his shop in the Old Market in April. At one time he had 17 galleries across the country, but he’s down to three — in Jackson, Wyoming; Park City, Utah; and La Jolla, California. He has a partnership in a fourth gallery, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“I just decided I needed to slow down,” said Mangelsen, 74. He wanted to spend less time on business and “more time having fun.”

Currently, that means tracking a 24-year-old female bear named “Grizzly 399.” She had quadruplets early this year and as of Thursday, Mangelsen said he had spent 57 straight days clicking off photographs of the family of five.

Some days, he said, he is up at 5:30 a.m. and works until 9 p.m. He and writer Todd Wilkinson put together a book about 399 five years ago titled “Grizzlies of Pilgrim Creek.” Mangelsen said he intends to produce another volume about 399.

“I keep following her, thinking that I need to keep documenting her life,” he said.