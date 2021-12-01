 Skip to main content
Tom Osborne says getting the COVID vaccine is the right thing to do
The Husker great encourages all Nebraskans to get a COVID vaccine.

Tom Osborne, the former Husker football coach and Nebraska congressman, is urging all Nebraskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Osborne offered the message in a new public service announcement released Wednesday by the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Osborne, who is 84, notes in the short video that hospitals from Scottsbluff to Omaha are at their limit. Indeed, the state's hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months, and COVID continues to strain health care systems statewide. On Tuesday, COVID patients occupied 555 hospital beds, according to the state's hospital capacity dashboard. That's the most since early January, with cases still on the rise.

The Husker legend stressed that unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals outnumber those who are vaccinated by 11 to 1. 

Health officials repeatedly have said that vaccinated people who end up in the hospital are those whose immune systems are compromised in some way, either through age or underlying conditions. Those conditions undermine the protection normally provided by the vaccine.

Osborne urged those who still have questions about the vaccines to contact their physician.

People who want to schedule a vaccination appointment can go to vaccinate.ne.gov.  

"Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the right thing to do for all Nebraskans," Osborne said.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

